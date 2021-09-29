Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Says He’s Cancer-Free

A few months ago, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. He’s been sharing some updates along the way, including an encouraging one that said his chemotherapy was working. And today on Instagram, Hoppus has announced that he’s cancer-free.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

W! Here’s his post:

