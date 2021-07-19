Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Cancer Update: “The Chemo Is Working!”

News July 19, 2021 1:40 PM By James Rettig

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Cancer Update: “The Chemo Is Working!”

News July 19, 2021 1:40 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Today, the Blink-182 bassist has shared a positive update: “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he wrote in a message on his social media accounts. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of the people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Hoppus said that he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer that his mother once battled and beat.

Here’s his message:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Damian’s “Rock On”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    16 hours ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    16 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest