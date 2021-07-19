Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Cancer Update: “The Chemo Is Working!”

Last month, Mark Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Today, the Blink-182 bassist has shared a positive update: “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he wrote in a message on his social media accounts. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of the people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Hoppus said that he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer that his mother once battled and beat.

Here’s his message: