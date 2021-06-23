Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier today, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus posted a photo of himself on his Instagram story with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Although he deleted it shortly afterwards, he has now taken to social media once again to confirm that he is in fact receiving treatment for cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”