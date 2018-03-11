Features
Peter Helman
@_peterhelman
Read more from Peter Helman
Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing “Dead And Bloated” With Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots haven't had a lot of luck with singers. Scott Weiland died tragically in 2015, and their other singer, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington,…
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 9:54 pm
Taylor Swift – “Delicate” Video
Taylor Swift released her new album
Reputation
in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "
Look What You Made Me Do
," "
...Ready For It?
,"
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 9:23 pm
Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Sky Full Of Song” Out On Record Store Day
It looks like Florence + The Machine are releasing a new 7-inch for
Record Store Day
. A
listing on the Dutch RSD website
reveals the…
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 6:15 pm
SNL
’s Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?
What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment…
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 11:15 am
Watch
SNL
’s Random Nickelback Fan Deathbed Sketch
Nickelback have basically become a walking punchline, but they still have their defenders. The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, for one, has called Chad Kroeger an…
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 11:00 am
Watch Lucy Dacus Perform Three Songs On
CBS This Morning
Lucy Dacus' new album
Historian
is one of the best albums of the year so far, and today, she brought it to
CBS This Morning
.
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 3:23 pm
Credit:
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
Classic Album Cover Artist Gary Burden Dead At 84, Neil Young Pays Tribute
Gary Burden, the Grammy Award-winning artist who designed the covers of classic albums like Neil Young's
After The Gold Rush
, the Doors'
Morrison Hotel
, Joni…
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 3:01 pm
Pearl Jam Share New Song “Can’t Deny Me” With Fan Club
Pearl Jam have shared "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years, with members of their
official Ten Club fan club
. The song…
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 2:17 pm
Watch David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial And Performance With Stephen Colbert
Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released
American Utopia
, his first solo album in 14 years and
our reigning Album Of The Week
. And…
Peter Helman
|
March 10, 2018 - 1:34 pm
Vince Staples – “Get The Fuck Off My Dick”
Yesterday, Vince Staples
launched a "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" campaign
on
GoFundMe
, promising to "shut the fuck up forever" if his haters manage…
Peter Helman
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:06 am
Jouska – “calico”
We just named Philadelphiia-via-Albany quartet Jouska a
Band To Watch
, and that decision was based at least partially on the considerable strength of their upcoming…
Peter Helman
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:24 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Hosting Overnight Musical & Culinary Experience At His Hotel
Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver bandmate S. Carey have announced something called "
Lock Inn
," an exclusive overnight musical and culinary experience held at Vernon's…
Peter Helman
|
March 8, 2018 - 8:49 pm
Lily Allen – “Higher” & “Three”
Lily Allen hasn't released an album since 2014's
Sheezus
, but that's about to change. Late last year, to get out in front of a leak,…
Peter Helman
|
March 8, 2018 - 8:27 pm
Credit:
David A. Smith/Getty Images
Watch J Mascis Cover Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine”
Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis is one of the musicians performing at the Music Of Led Zeppelin tribute concert at Carnegie Hall tonight alongside the Zombies,…
Peter Helman
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:06 pm
Premiere
Beach Slang / Quiet Slang – “Dirty Cigarettes” Video
Last year, Beach Slang leader James Alex adopted the moniker Quiet Slang to release
We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags
, an EP that reworked…
Peter Helman
|
March 7, 2018 - 11:02 am
Comments from Peter Helman
I like it more than "Leave It In My Dreams" tbh!
+3
|
January 26, 2018
on
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Zedd's Dead
+1
|
November 15, 2017
on
Marfa Myths 2018 Lineup
Can confirm that they were an inescapable topic of conversation at Wes after the late aughts too.
+8
|
October 2, 2017
on
Oracular Spectacular
Turns 10
❤️
+11
|
June 30, 2017
on
Arcade Fire – “Signs Of Life”
"Temptation" and "Ahead Of Myself" are personal faves
0
|
June 29, 2017
on
Matthew Dear – “Modafinil Blues”
Love u cokeparty
+10
|
June 17, 2017
on
Watch Fleet Foxes Perform On
Colbert
&
CBS This Morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FhgEeAj9ng
+4
|
June 7, 2017
on
Donald Glover Is Retiring Childish Gambino Because It’s Not Punk
You know when I say 2015 I mean 2014!
+2
|
June 1, 2017
on
Todd Terje – “Maskindans” (Feat. Det Gylne Triangel)
Sympathy is not a finite resource?
+13
|
May 23, 2017
on
Ariana Grande Speaks Out Following Deaths In Concert Explosion
Good point. He could be a Cylon.
+5
|
May 18, 2017
on
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Appears At Cannes Without His Helmet
Any time!
+2
|
April 27, 2017
on
Kirin J Callinan – “S.A.D (Song About Drugs)” Video
Scott wrote the headline ;)
+7
|
April 25, 2017
on
Apple Music’s
Carpool Karaoke
Hits A Roadblock
Joe Howse, you'll always be #1 in my book
+20
|
April 14, 2017
on
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Man, Attack The Block was a good movie.
0
|
April 13, 2017
on
Migos – “Seize The Block”
https://twitter.com/wizkhalifa/status/635243989239623680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stereogum.com%2F1825901%2Fhoverboard-riding-wiz-khalifa-arrested-for-being-ahead-of-his-time%2Fvideo%2F
+15
|
March 27, 2017
on
Colombia Mad At Wiz Khalifa For Pablo Escobar Instagrams
It blows my mind too. I'm a Jewish kid who grew up in Bethesda, MD and went to school in Rockville, so the idea that the affluent DC suburbs could be some sort of weird Christian enclave is pretty hilarious to me.
+7
|
March 15, 2017
on
Father John Misty Talks Microdosing, Pop Music, And Being Kind Of Annoying
Don't worry, it'll be on Spotify in like an hour!
+2
|
February 9, 2017
on
Danny Brown & Paul White – “Lion’s Den”
Shhhhhhhh
+1
|
December 16, 2016
on
Stream Gucci Mane
The Return Of East Atlanta Santa
Don't worry, there was a whole conversation about the eligibility of #fingersinthebootyassbitch
+11
|
December 15, 2016
on
Wildest Memes: 22 Memorable Music Tweets From 2016
My favorite part of this whole story is that he tweeted about it at 6:22AM. Like it kept him up all night and the first thing he did when he woke up was tweet about how Hamilton is overrated.
+16
|
November 20, 2016
on
Donald Trump Still Complaining About “Overrated”
Hamilton
, Mike Pence Says He Wasn’t Offended
