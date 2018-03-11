Peter Helman

Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing

Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing “Dead And Bloated” With Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots haven't had a lot of luck with singers. Scott Weiland died tragically in 2015, and their other singer, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington,…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:54 pm
Taylor Swift -

Taylor Swift – “Delicate” Video

Taylor Swift released her new album Reputation in November, and we've already gotten music videos for "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready For It?,"
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 9:23 pm
Florence

Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Sky Full Of Song” Out On Record Store Day

It looks like Florence + The Machine are releasing a new 7-inch for Record Store Day. A listing on the Dutch RSD website reveals the…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 6:15 pm
Kyle Mooney

SNL’s Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?

What's better, rock music or rap? If you're an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:15 am
SNL

Watch SNL’s Random Nickelback Fan Deathbed Sketch

Nickelback have basically become a walking punchline, but they still have their defenders. The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, for one, has called Chad Kroeger an…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 11:00 am
Lucy Dacus

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform Three Songs On CBS This Morning

Lucy Dacus' new album Historian is one of the best albums of the year so far, and today, she brought it to CBS This Morning.
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:23 pm
Eric Burden
Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Classic Album Cover Artist Gary Burden Dead At 84, Neil Young Pays Tribute

Gary Burden, the Grammy Award-winning artist who designed the covers of classic albums like Neil Young's After The Gold Rush, the Doors' Morrison Hotel, Joni…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 3:01 pm
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Share New Song “Can’t Deny Me” With Fan Club

Pearl Jam have shared "Can't Deny Me," their first new song in five years, with members of their official Ten Club fan club. The song…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 2:17 pm
David Byrne

Watch David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium Commercial And Performance With Stephen Colbert

Former Talking Heads leader David Byrne just released American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years and our reigning Album Of The Week. And…
Peter Helman | March 10, 2018 - 1:34 pm
Vince Staples -

Vince Staples – “Get The Fuck Off My Dick”

Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a "Get The Fuck Off My Dick" campaign on GoFundMe, promising to "shut the fuck up forever" if his haters manage…
Peter Helman | March 9, 2018 - 12:06 am
Jouska

Jouska – “calico”

We just named Philadelphiia-via-Albany quartet Jouska a Band To Watch, and that decision was based at least partially on the considerable strength of their upcoming…
Peter Helman | March 8, 2018 - 9:24 pm
Bon Iver
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Hosting Overnight Musical & Culinary Experience At His Hotel

Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver bandmate S. Carey have announced something called "Lock Inn," an exclusive overnight musical and culinary experience held at Vernon's…
Peter Helman | March 8, 2018 - 8:49 pm
Lily Allen

Lily Allen – “Higher” & “Three”

Lily Allen hasn't released an album since 2014's Sheezus, but that's about to change. Late last year, to get out in front of a leak,…
Peter Helman | March 8, 2018 - 8:27 pm
Dinosaur Jr.
Credit: David A. Smith/Getty Images

Watch J Mascis Cover Led Zeppelin’s “Tangerine”

Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis is one of the musicians performing at the Music Of Led Zeppelin tribute concert at Carnegie Hall tonight alongside the Zombies,…
Peter Helman | March 7, 2018 - 10:06 pm
Beach Slang / Quiet Slang -

Premiere

Beach Slang / Quiet Slang – “Dirty Cigarettes” Video

Last year, Beach Slang leader James Alex adopted the moniker Quiet Slang to release We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags, an EP that reworked…
Peter Helman | March 7, 2018 - 11:02 am
Comments from Peter Helman

I like it more than "Leave It In My Dreams" tbh!
+3 |
January 26, 2018 on The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Zedd's Dead
+1 |
November 15, 2017 on Marfa Myths 2018 Lineup
Can confirm that they were an inescapable topic of conversation at Wes after the late aughts too.
+8 |
October 2, 2017 on Oracular Spectacular Turns 10
❤️
+11 |
June 30, 2017 on Arcade Fire – “Signs Of Life”
"Temptation" and "Ahead Of Myself" are personal faves
0 |
June 29, 2017 on Matthew Dear – “Modafinil Blues”
Love u cokeparty
+10 |
June 17, 2017 on Watch Fleet Foxes Perform On Colbert & CBS This Morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FhgEeAj9ng
+4 |
June 7, 2017 on Donald Glover Is Retiring Childish Gambino Because It’s Not Punk
You know when I say 2015 I mean 2014!
+2 |
June 1, 2017 on Todd Terje – “Maskindans” (Feat. Det Gylne Triangel)
Sympathy is not a finite resource?
+13 |
May 23, 2017 on Ariana Grande Speaks Out Following Deaths In Concert Explosion
Good point. He could be a Cylon.
+5 |
May 18, 2017 on Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Appears At Cannes Without His Helmet
Any time!
+2 |
April 27, 2017 on Kirin J Callinan – “S.A.D (Song About Drugs)” Video
Scott wrote the headline ;)
+7 |
April 25, 2017 on Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke Hits A Roadblock
Joe Howse, you'll always be #1 in my book
+20 |
April 14, 2017 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Man, Attack The Block was a good movie.
0 |
April 13, 2017 on Migos – “Seize The Block”
https://twitter.com/wizkhalifa/status/635243989239623680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stereogum.com%2F1825901%2Fhoverboard-riding-wiz-khalifa-arrested-for-being-ahead-of-his-time%2Fvideo%2F
+15 |
March 27, 2017 on Colombia Mad At Wiz Khalifa For Pablo Escobar Instagrams
It blows my mind too. I'm a Jewish kid who grew up in Bethesda, MD and went to school in Rockville, so the idea that the affluent DC suburbs could be some sort of weird Christian enclave is pretty hilarious to me.
+7 |
March 15, 2017 on Father John Misty Talks Microdosing, Pop Music, And Being Kind Of Annoying
Don't worry, it'll be on Spotify in like an hour!
+2 |
February 9, 2017 on Danny Brown & Paul White – “Lion’s Den”
Shhhhhhhh
+1 |
December 16, 2016 on Stream Gucci Mane The Return Of East Atlanta Santa
Don't worry, there was a whole conversation about the eligibility of #fingersinthebootyassbitch
+11 |
December 15, 2016 on Wildest Memes: 22 Memorable Music Tweets From 2016
My favorite part of this whole story is that he tweeted about it at 6:22AM. Like it kept him up all night and the first thing he did when he woke up was tweet about how Hamilton is overrated.
+16 |
November 20, 2016 on Donald Trump Still Complaining About “Overrated” Hamilton, Mike Pence Says He Wasn’t Offended
