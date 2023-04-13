Blink-182 Will Play Their First Classic-Lineup Reunion Show At Coachella This Weekend

The first Coachella weekend is coming up very soon; it kicks off tomorrow. The festival posted this weekend’s set times on Instagram last night, and there’s a surprise on there. Last year, Blink-182 announced the reunion of their classic lineup, with Tom DeLonge returning to the band after leaving under contentious circumstances in 2015. Tomorrow night, they’ll play their first show back together at Coachella.

Blink-182 were scheduled to begin their reunion tour in Tijuana in March, but they had to postpone that gig, as well as the Latin American leg of their tour, after Travis Barker needed finger surgery. Blink will spend this summer touring arenas with Turnstile, and they’re also set to headline the Adjacent and When We Were Young festivals. You’d think that Blink would qualify as Coachella headliners, or at least as a big-font attraction, but this appears to be a last-minute thing.

Tomorrow at 6:45, Blink will play Coachella’s Sahara Tent, the cavernous area that’s usually reserved for dance DJs. They’ll take that stage right in between Vintage Culture and Jamie Jones. Blink will be performing at the same time as Burna Boy, Yves Tumor, and Idris Elba. Coachella, man. Weird shit. Check out this weekend’s set times below.