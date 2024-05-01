Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Teen Rom-Com Clip, Joins Nicki Minaj In Toronto

Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar fired back at Drake with a six-minute diss track called “Euphoria,” continuing a beef that has been playing out for a while now.

Drake’s only response so far has been an Instagram story featuring a clip from the classic teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You in which Julia Stiles’ character reads a poem, a reference to Kendrick’s similarly phrased shots at Drake on his diss tack: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress,” etc. Kendrick’s lyrics seem to be a reference to some words DMX said on The Breakfast Club a few years back.

Drake’s latest Instagram Story references these “Euphoria” lyrics 👀 “I'm the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct.” pic.twitter.com/TJQdF3YDRb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 1, 2024

Nah Kendrick crazy for referencing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/K1Q9CjXRCq — André 3K+3 Benjamin (@montycbenjamin) April 30, 2024

On Tuesday night, though, Drake made a public appearance during Nicki Minaj’s show in Toronto, the latest stop on her Pink Friday 2 tour. He did his “Needle” verse for the first time and performed “Rich Baby Daddy.” Here’s video: