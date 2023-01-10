Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

The year in music never really feels like it’s begun until Goldenvoice unveils the lineup for the Coachella Festival. Coachella is America’s biggest annual music festival, and it’s the one that sets the tone for every other fest. But this year, Coachella has been dragging its feet on announcing this year’s lineup — reportedly because of ongoing negotiations with one of its headliners — and other festivals have started announcing their own bills. Finally, though, Coachella has come through, and we can see what this year’s got in store.

As previously reported, this year’s headline acts are Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK, while Calvin Harris is added as a special sub-headliner. Ocean was originally announced as a headliner for the cancelled 2020 festival, and Coachella announced that Ocean would headline the 2023 festival way back in 2021. You can’t fully count on a Frank Ocean appearance happening until the man is actually onstage in front of you, but it looks like that’s still the plan.

The other two acts are plenty newsworthy, too. Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest pop star in the world today, and BLACKPINK are the biggest active K-pop group while BTS are on hiatus. BLACKPINK also got a whole lot of attention for playing Coachella in 2019. For those keeping score at home, that’s a slate of Coachella headliners with zero rock bands, zero white guys, and only one act who speaks English as a first language.

Also on deck: Björk, boygenius, Rosalía, Jai Paul(!), Gorillaz, Burna Boy, the Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Kaytranada, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Kaytranada, Yves Tumor, Snail Mail, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Rae Sremmurd, Christine And The Queens, $uicideboy$, Yung Lean, MUNA, Domi & JD Beck, Magalena Bay, Soul Glo, Ethel Cain, EARTHGANG, GloRilla, Porter Robinson, the Breeders, Sudan Archives, Knocked Loose, Sleaford Mods, the Comet Is Coming, Horsegirl, the Linda Lindas, Doechii, SG Lewis, Noname, Fousheé, Romy, Flo Milli, IDK, Yaeji, and many more.