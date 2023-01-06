Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

Music festival aficionados have been eagerly anticipating the Coachella lineup this week. In particular, the Coachella subreddit spent the past few days in a state of feverish expectation after various airborne lineup teasers from Goldenvoice, the festival’s promoter, and its AEG corporate siblings. But no lineup has materialized as of yet. This could be due to any number of reasons, but per festival news source @TheFestiveOwl, the delay is because negotiations are still ongoing with “a major headliner.”

Meanwhile music industry publication Hits Daily Double, typically a reliable source for this kind of chatter, is reporting that the headliners will be Bad Bunny (who released 2022’s biggest album), BLACKPINK (who would become the first K-pop group to headline Coachella), and Frank Ocean (who was originally supposed to headline in 2020 and who was announced as a 2023 headliner way back in August 2021).

That’s a believable slate of headliners, but at this point, it seems like we won’t know for sure until next week. Presumably Coachella will be angling to get their lineup out before Bonnaroo’s drops on Tuesday at 10AM CT, so the best guess is that the authentic Coachella 2023 poster will be upon us Monday.