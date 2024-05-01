Linkin Park Are Indeed Considering A Reunion Tour With A Female Singer

Last month Orgy singer Jay Gordon claimed that Linkin Park will be regrouping with a female singer in place of the late Chester Bennington. He soon backtracked after his comments went viral. Today, however, Billboard reports that such a reunion may indeed be happening.

Booking agency WME is apparently taking offers for a potential Linkin Park reunion tour and headlining festival performances. Band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell would be joined by an as-yet-unnamed singer, but a source tells the publication that “the band is hoping to find a female vocalist.”

Gordon first spread the rumor on KCAL 96.7’s Wired In The Empire in late March. “It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see,” he said. “I hear they got a girl singer now… That ought to be interesting.” Last week Amy Lee shut down rumors that she was Linkin Park’s frontperson. The Evanescence bandleader told iHeartRadio Canada that she hadn’t been contacted about the opportunity, adding, “But that’s awesome. They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”