Orgy Frontman Backtracks On Claim That Linkin Park Are Regrouping With A Female Singer

Other than an appearance at a tribute concert honoring late singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park haven’t performed together since Bennington’s death in 2017. Now some stray comments from one of the band’s nu-metal peers have raised the prospect that Linkin Park may be getting back together with a new singer.

In an appearance Saturday night on Mike Z’s Wired In The Empire on the Inland Empire radio station KCAL, Orgy singer Jay Gordon discussed his band’s history with Linkin Park. “Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band,” Gordon said. “They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.” Gordon later continued, “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

This information began to circulate, and by Monday, Gordon felt the need to post a clarification that reads more like a retraction. On his Facebook account, he shared the following:

With regards to this linkin park singer thing. I know nothing about any of that. People sure do love to take my words out of context. I love those guys and wish them the best. Wow I was like what in the actual f**k ? I said nothing about knowing any of that and never brought it up. I love Chester and there will never be another him ever. Strange that that dude said something to me about it not the other way around. get real dude. Not cool!

Gordon definitely said the thing he is claiming he didn’t say. It’s not clear which part of his statement was taken out of context, and it’s a gross mischaracterization to suggest that the radio host pried the information out of him or even steered the conversation in that direction. But OK, whatever you say, Mr. Orgy Man.

Watch the original interview below, starting at the 9:55 mark.

In other Linkin Park news, Billboard editorial director and friend of Stereogum Jason Lipshutz just announced that his biography of the band, It Starts With One, will be out in October.