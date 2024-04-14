Vampire Weekend Brought Paris Hilton Onstage To Play Cornhole At Coachella

Vampire Weekend performed on Saturday afternoon during the first weekend of Coachella as a last-minute addition to the lineup. The band has been busy since the release of Only God Was Above Us just a week ago between their Austin eclipse album release show and appearances on SiriusXMU and The Daily Show.

Their Coachella set ended with the band’s “Cocaine Cowboys” jam, which they debuted at that Austin show, but this time they brought out a special guest for it. Paris Hilton joined them, dressed in a cowboy hat, and played cornhole on stage. Not long after that, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator came out to do the same.

Watch video below.