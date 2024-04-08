Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us album release show took place during the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon, outside at the Moody Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas. The entire show was livestreamed — if you’re a Veeps All Access Member, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing here for the next year. VW had some surprises in store.

There were live debuts of OGWAU tracks “Ice Cream Piano,” “Connect,” “Gen-X Cops,” and album closer “Hope.” They played rarity “Jonathan Low,” which appeared on the soundtrack for Twilight: Eclipse — Ezra Koenig said on-stage it was from the second film but it is in fact from the third, a fact he brushed off by saying they’d never seen it. (They first played “Jonathan Low” a handful of times during the Father Of The Bride tour in 2019.)

They brought out Phoenix’s Thomas Mars to sing on “Tonight,” which Koenig provided guest vocals for on its appearance on 2022’s Alpha Zulu. (The pair had never sang the song together live before.) They also brought out Chromeo’s Dave 1 for a performance of “Needy Girl.” In between those two, Mars and Dave 1 sang “Happy Birthday” in French to Koenig — the show coincided with his 40th birthday.

Toward the end of the set, the band debuted an extended jam dubbed “Cocaine Cowboys” — perhaps what they’ve been working on as part of their punky, jammy offshoot. It was a medley that included a reimagined version of their own “Married In A Gold Rush,” plus takes on Larry Gatlin’s “All The Gold In California,” Gram Parson’s “Sin City,” and Grateful Dead’s “Cumberland Blues.”

Watch video below.

SETLIST:

“Ice Cream Piano” (live debut)

“Classical”

“Unbelievers”

“Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa”

“Holiday”

“White Sky”

“Connect” (live debut)

“Sunflower”

“Capricorn”

“This Life”

“Gen-X Cops” (live debut)

“Diane Young”

“Cousins”

“Jonathan Low”

“Flower Moon”

“Hope”

“Tonight” (w/ Thomas Mars)

“Happy Birthday To You”

“Needy Girl” (w/ Dave 1)

“Harmony Hall (w/ Brian Robert Jones)

“Oxford Comma”

“A-Punk”

“Married In A Gold Rush / All The Gold In California / Sin City / Cumberland Blues” (Cocaine Cowboys medley)

“Walcott”