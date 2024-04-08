Vampire Weekend released their new album Only God Was Above Us on Friday, and over the weekend they took over SiriusXMU and did a live session, where they covered Grateful Dead and played some songs from OGWAU live for the first time.

The band has a full-fledged tour planned for the rest of the year, but before that gets underway they are performing a special album release show in Austin, TX at the Moody Amphitheater that takes place during the solar eclipse. They’re also livestreaming the show for free, though to watch it you’ll have to register for Veeps. Adding to the festivities, today is Ezra Koenig’s 40th birthday. The show is set to start at 1:10PM EDT.