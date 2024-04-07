Vampire Weekend released their new album Only God Was Above Us on Friday. This weekend, they took over the SiriusXMU channel and did a stripped-back live session where they covered Grateful Dead’s “Peggy-O” and did a few OGWAU songs live for the first time. They were joined by Amber Coffman on backing vocals and Ray Suen on violin. Chris Thompson was wearing a String Cheese Incident shirt, and in an interview the band paired each of their albums with a season. Watch and listen to all that below.

Tomorrow, Vampire Weekend are performing at the Moody Center in Austin, TX for a show that will take place during the eclipse. You can sign up to watch a livestream of it here.