Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Grateful Dead With Amber Coffman On SiriusXMU

News April 7, 2024 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Grateful Dead With Amber Coffman On SiriusXMU

News April 7, 2024 11:06 AM By James Rettig

Vampire Weekend released their new album Only God Was Above Us on Friday. This weekend, they took over the SiriusXMU channel and did a stripped-back live session where they covered Grateful Dead’s “Peggy-O” and did a few OGWAU songs live for the first time. They were joined by Amber Coffman on backing vocals and Ray Suen on violin. Chris Thompson was wearing a String Cheese Incident shirt, and in an interview the band paired each of their albums with a season. Watch and listen to all that below.

Tomorrow, Vampire Weekend are performing at the Moody Center in Austin, TX for a show that will take place during the eclipse. You can sign up to watch a livestream of it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

3 days ago 0

St. Vincent Names The Cover Song That’s “The Worst Thing In The World”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest