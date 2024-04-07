Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Grateful Dead With Amber Coffman On SiriusXMU
Vampire Weekend released their new album Only God Was Above Us on Friday. This weekend, they took over the SiriusXMU channel and did a stripped-back live session where they covered Grateful Dead’s “Peggy-O” and did a few OGWAU songs live for the first time. They were joined by Amber Coffman on backing vocals and Ray Suen on violin. Chris Thompson was wearing a String Cheese Incident shirt, and in an interview the band paired each of their albums with a season. Watch and listen to all that below.
Tomorrow, Vampire Weekend are performing at the Moody Center in Austin, TX for a show that will take place during the eclipse. You can sign up to watch a livestream of it here.