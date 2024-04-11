Since entering jam band-adjacent territory with Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend have kept up a relationship with the modern-day jam band Goose. They got them to cover “2021” back in 2021, and that cover and a version of “Big Blue” have occasionally popped up in Goose’s sets over the past couple of years.

Last night, Goose performed at The Capitol Theater in Port Chester, NY, and Vampire Weekend were a surprise guest. They started out with a straightforward rendition of Only God Was Above Us single “Gen-X Cops” before launching into a 30+ minute jam based around VW’s self-titled track “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa.”

Check out video below.

Also last night, Vampire Weekend appeared on The Daily Show, where they sat down for an interview to talk about the album and their Vampire Campfire podcast series. They also gave “Mary Boone” its live debut, with a chorus and an assist from Dev Hynes. Busy boys! Check that out below:

And earlier this week, it was revealed that Vampire Weekend were added to Coachella’s weekend one lineup as a last-minute addition. They’ll play the desert on Saturday.