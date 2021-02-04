Vampire Weekend Share “2021” Covers By Goose & Sam Gendel

Earlier this month the 155 podcast curated a whopping 25 punk covers of “2021,” many of them even shorter than the original. Now Vampire Weekend themselves have gotten into the “2021” covers curation game, and they’ve pushed the song to the opposite extreme. A new VW EP titled 40:42 comprises two new interpretations of the track by LA jazz saxophonist Sam Gendel and jammy Connecticut rock band Goose, each 20:21 in length. Both covers are accompanied by visuals: Gendel’s features animation by the man himself, while Goose’s is joined by performance footage.

Watch both videos and/or stream the audio below.

40:42 is out now. Despite that Sony Music logo on the front, it’s a Vampire Weekend self-release. Far be it from me to boss my favorite musicians around, but I really hope Koenig and Ariel Rechtshaid have used this pandemic to get back in the lab sooner than expected.