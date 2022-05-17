Over the last several months, the buzzy young Chicago trio Horsegirl have been gearing up to release their debut Versions Of Modern Performance. We’ve heard several songs from it already, including “Billy,” “Anti-glory,” and “World Of Pots And Pans.” (All three ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks.) The album finally arrives in a short couple of weeks, but first Horsegirl are back with another preview.

The band’s latest is called “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty).” It comes with a video filmed at Penelope Lowenstein’s elementary school and nodding to the group’s Chicago upbringing. Here’s what they said about it:

The three of us filmed the “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)” video over one day in Penelope’s elementary school. The video provides a small look into our Chicago youth scene — it includes members of bands like Lifeguard, Friko, Dwaal Troupe, and Post Office Winter all grouped into oddball bands with weird gimmicks. We always have the best time making our videos with our friends in spaces we feel connected to. All of our friends showed up with various assortments of clothing and props, like wooden spoons, a bowling shirt collection, and an accordion. We wanted to harness the strangeness of everything that was brought to us, and wanted to showcase all of the people and bands that mean so much to us.

Check it out below.

Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 on Matador. Pre-order it below.