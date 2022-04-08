The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

If I’m reading it right, the grand premise of Chloë And The Next 20th Century is that history is repeating all of its worst patterns, we’re living through an extension of the last hundred years rather than a new era, and the End Times may be looming: “And now things keep getting worse while staying so eerily the same.” But the album itself ends with a distinct break from the mid-20th century stylings that comprise most of its tracklist.



“The Next 20th Century” stands out from the preceding sequence of softly immaculate pop, jazz, and country throwbacks. Josh Tillman’s understated crooning and an elegant string section remain, yet the tone is more ominous — apocalyptic, even — recalling late-career Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave and, when those violins are soaring, Radiohead when Jonny Greenwood’s in his bag. References to dark corners of history, faded celebrity, and even Jesus Christ are strewn throughout as Tillman sketches out a picture of society in collapse, grasping at some semblance of justice and significance as a dark shadow overtakes the land.



Over a droning pulse both gorgeous and vaguely terrifying, he wonders how so much human triumph and tenderness could have really led us here: “There’s no doubting the devotion my ancestors had for yours/ Now we’ve got all the love to pay for like a thousand different wars.” In the middle, out of nowhere, a searing guitar solo erupts just as the piano stabs start to resemble bombs going off — the most chaotic and unhinged moment on the most tightly controlled Father John Misty album to date. Ultimately Tillman surveys the bleak state of affairs and offers a trade: “I don’t know ’bout you/ But I’ll take the love songs/ And give you the future in exchange.” At the end of the world, retromania is all we’ll have left. —Chris