SXSW goes down next week and you know what that means: Scott, James, and Gabriela are going to be extremely tired and baking in the…
Stereogum | March 9, 2018 - 5:25 pm
2018 is really picking up steam as far as new music goes. This week, we got a Chvrches x Matt Berninger collab, a Lorde x
Stereogum | March 2, 2018 - 5:35 pm
THE WEEK IN HEADLINES: Father John Misty Is Up To Something, Este Haim Probably Was Drunk At The BRIT Awards But She Says She Wasn't
Stereogum | February 23, 2018 - 4:45 pm
Win A Limited Edition John Lennon Figure From Molecule8

Molecule8 is a company that makes collectible figures, and they recently got permission from Yoko Ono and the John Lennon Estate to create a lifelike…
Stereogum | February 19, 2018 - 12:02 pm
It's been quite a week for Smash bands. For one, Smashing Pumpkins finally announced that pesky reunion they've been teasing, and though D'arcy will certainly…
Stereogum | February 16, 2018 - 5:28 pm
The Kick Inside At 40: How Kate Bush Let The Weirdness In And Changed Music Forever

In 1979, an interviewer asked Kate Bush -- who had recently become the first woman to reach #1 on the UK charts with a self-written…
Zoey Peresman | February 16, 2018 - 10:29 am

Stereogum | February 16, 2018 - 10:19 am
Win The Velvet Underground’s 50th Anniversary Career-Spanning Box Set

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Velvet Underground's debut, with The Velvet Underground & Nico, and the celebration stretched into this year with…
Stereogum | February 13, 2018 - 11:02 am
It's been cold enough in New York this week that finding the inspiration to leave the office to take a walk and get away from…
Stereogum | February 9, 2018 - 4:24 pm
We welcomed a new Justin Timberlake album into the world this week and guess what? It's not great. It's also not country even though country
Stereogum | February 2, 2018 - 3:39 pm
The Grammys go down this weekend and we're all quaking with anticipation. Will Jay-Z win the coveted Album Of The Year trophy as we predicted,…
Stereogum | January 26, 2018 - 5:21 pm
Congratulations: You all made it through one year of Trump's four (!) year presidency. A round of applause all around! Who knows what 2018 will…
Stereogum | January 19, 2018 - 4:53 pm
Oh boy, if you thought 2018 would be any better than 2017, hopefully the first proper work week of the year dispelled you of those…
Stereogum | January 12, 2018 - 4:10 pm
Congratulations to us all! We made it through 2017! Now we're on to a new year, and you know what they say: New Year, Same
Stereogum | January 5, 2018 - 2:43 pm
That Grand Sense Of Melancholy: David Bazan On Resurrecting Pedro The Lion

From the outside, nothing in David Bazan’s world seems out of the ordinary. On a chilly December evening in a nicely generic and antiseptic-smelling…
Robert Ham | December 27, 2017 - 12:20 pm
