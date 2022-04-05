It’s been nearly four years since the Torrance, California pop-punk shit-rippers Joyce Manor released their last album Million Dollars To Kill Me. In that time, Joyce Manor have indulged in covers and side projects, but they haven’t lost their gift for brevity. Today, Joyce Manor have announced a new album with the riffing-on-Sublime title 40 Oz. To Fresno. That album has nine songs, and it lasts all of 17 minutes.

Joyce Manor recorded 40 Oz. To Freno with Rob Schnapf, the Beck/Elliott Smith collaborator who also produced Joyce Manor’s great 2016 album Cody. They’ve just shared their video for lead single “Gotta Let It Go,” which stays true to Joyce Manor traditions, blasting through a ton of self-doubt in less than two minutes. It’s an extremely catchy and fired-up track, and if you like pop-punk, it will probably make your day a whole lot brighter. In director Mason Mercer‘s video, Joyce Manor play a pool party at a fancy house. Below, check out the video and the 40 Oz. To Freno tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Souvenir”

02 “NBTSA”

03 “Reason To Believe”

04 “You’re Not Famous Anymore”

05 “Don’t Try”

06 “Gotta Let It Go”

07 “Dance With Me”

08 “Did You Ever Know”

09 “Secret Sisters”

40 Oz. To Fresno is out 6/10 on Epitaph.