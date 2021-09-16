Watch Joyce Manor Cover My Chemical Romance’s “Helena” At Riot Fest

Joyce Manor played the opening night of Riot Fest in Chicago on Thursday night and they broke out a cover of My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge anthem “Helena.” Seems like a match made in heaven!

The California band put out a rarities compilation album, Songs From Northern Torrance, last year. Just a couple weeks back, Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson covered Guided By Voices’ “Game Of Pricks.”

Check out some clips of them covering MCR below below