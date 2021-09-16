Watch Joyce Manor Cover My Chemical Romance’s “Helena” At Riot Fest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachellaa

News September 16, 2021 7:28 PM By James Rettig

Joyce Manor played the opening night of Riot Fest in Chicago on Thursday night and they broke out a cover of My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge anthem “Helena.” Seems like a match made in heaven!

The California band put out a rarities compilation album, Songs From Northern Torrance, last year. Just a couple weeks back, Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson covered Guided By Voices’ “Game Of Pricks.”

Check out some clips of them covering MCR below below

The 10 Best My Chemical Romance Songs
