A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

There was a generation in-between which included bands like All Time Low, Mayday Parade, You Me At Six, We Are The In Crowd, and the Maine. These bands were on the rise towards the end of MySpace’s peak but never reached the same heights their predecessors did. Their fan bases would eventually find a home on Tumblr. Appropriately, their sound was a bridge between MySpace and Tumblr waves, incorporating less pop influences than the former but more than latter. Pop-punk was drifting further away from pop, which became clearer when new bands started coming up surrounding the genre’s Tumblr subculture.

Tumblr

At the start of the 2010s, pop-punk had fallen out of favor with mainstream audiences and went underground. As a reaction, the emerging style of pop-punk leaned away from pop and became narrower. The resulting music was rawer, rougher, less polished, and relied on only organic instrumentation. Its sound was developed first by bands like the Wonder Years and Man Overboard, who were soon followed by State Champs, Neck Deep, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck and the Story So Far, a group of bands that came to be associated with the Warped Tour.

It’s fitting that this took place on Tumblr, a site which often felt like an underground community despite its widespread user base. This scene became so overpopulated with bands that it became difficult to tell whether or not certain bands were pop-punk anymore. Some fans lumped acts like Joyce Manor or Citizen into that category, and others fought against it, claiming that their sound was too dark and not generic enough. Thus continued the never-ending debate over the borderline between pop-punk and emo.

Tumblr was also really good at coming up with aesthetics for a movement of music. The pop-punk subculture of the early to mid-2010s was a take on Tumblr’s popular soft grunge aesthetic. The Tumblr pop-punk aesthetic was less of a fashion trend than the MySpace aesthetic and more of a style of fan art and decor. It involved wall flags, string lights, and darker, muted colors. Tumblr also turned lyric edits (a type of fan art which incorporates lyrics) into a trend; pop-punk edits looked very similar, often using a particular font and pictures of nature.

The mid-2010s brought on somewhat of a mini-revival of pop-punk within the scene, with this movement reaching its height. The sound and influence of this era of pop-punk is still evident in today’s bands like Meet Me @ The Altar and Pinkshift, both who have more of a rawer, easycore-style sound.

2020 kicked off a new era of pop-punk. Neck Deep, despite being one of the stalwarts of Tumblr pop-punk — so much so that they sold t-shirts and wall flags emblazoned with “Generic Pop-Punk” or the notorious “Defend Pop-Punk” symbol — released their most experimental album to date. Stand Atlantic and Boston Manor also followed suit by adding more electronic and hip hop styles to their sound. By this point, Tumblr had truly become an underground platform and a new app had already taken over.

TikTok

The Tumblr era’s narrow, organic, raw interpretation of pop-punk was a reaction to the pop-ification of pop-punk in the MySpace era. The current era has responded by opening up again and embracing other genres. Perhaps not coincidentally, pop-punk is going mainstream once more, at the same time that alternative culture is going through a resurgence on TikTok.

Popularity aside, the TikTok era has a lot in common with the MySpace era, especially when it comes to the aesthetic and culture. TikTok puts niche subcultures into the spotlight, and the pop-punk subculture is one that has taken off. When e-boys and e-girls were thriving on the app in its earlier days, it was seen as an evolution of the MySpace emo aesthetic. Once again, it’s become an easily identifiable and cohesively packaged style — ripe for others to co-opt as well. This fueled some of the controversy surrounding Tramp Stamps, who went viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons, slagged off as “industry plants” and criticized for their connection to Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs.

One thing that TikTok does particularly well is surface songs from across time. Many of the viral pop-punk hits on the app are from the MySpace era, like Paramore’s “All I Wanted.” It’s Gen Z kids discovering the genre, but as the “it was never a phase” trend illustrates, it’s also fans from earlier eras showing their lasting love of the genre on the app. The TikTok wave of pop-punk owes a lot to nostalgia, boosting songs and artists from different eras, which didn’t happen in previous waves. The nostalgia was heightened by the pandemic, as people in their 20s returned home to their childhood bedrooms and inevitably began reflecting on their teenage years, leading them back into the rabbithole of this type of music that relies on nostalgia culture. Not all of the notable acts in this current wave owe their popularity to TikTok though, nor do they all have a noticeable TikTok presence or fanbase, meaning that this current wave is the most decentralized it’s ever been.

Unlike Tumblr and MySpace, which were not as creator-centric, TikTok has produced its own class of influencers, and many of them are launching music careers. Most are making pop music, but a few, most notably Travis Barker’s prodigy Jaden Hossler (who released music under the name jxdn), have gravitated to pop-punk. Hossler also happens to be influenced by acts like Juice WRLD, whose pioneering form of heavily melodic post-emo hip-hop is (speaking of music scenes being associated with online platforms) widely known as SoundCloud rap. Emo rap proved integral in revitalizing pop-punk and is also big on TikTok. It provided a way to combine pop-punk and hip-hop and to recontextualize the influences of the MySpace era.

The biggest difference between this era of pop-punk and previous ones is that this one is more diverse than ever before. Stand Atlantic, Doll Skin, Trash Boat, Yours Truly, and Hot Milk all have women and/or queer members in their bands. Newer bands like Pinkshift and Meet Me @ The Altar entirely comprise people of color and are fronted by women. (All of the members of Meet Me @ The Altar are women, including queer women.) Black solo artists like KennyHoopla, POORSTACY, and DE’WAYNE are also gaining traction within the genre.

Cultural shifts in the last year have resulted in more artists of color getting recognition within alternative spaces because audiences are making a conscious effort to pay attention. When the Black Lives Matter movement gained widespread support after George Floyd was killed by police, listeners began to seeking out more Black artists and artists of color. But that’s not the only factor contributing to inclusivity within the genre. It also has to do with emo rap, which showcased more diverse artists making emo and pop-punk music. This means that the communities which have always been an integral part of pop-punk fan bases are better represented within the artists now.

This current wave of pop-punk still hasn’t reached the same heights of popularity as it did in the mid-2000s, but it’s also just starting. At this point, it’s hard to tell how big pop-punk will get this time, which artists will top the charts, where the sound will go next, and whether bands like Meet Me @ The Altar or Pinkshift will enjoy the kind of success Paramore and Fall Out Boy once did. It also remains to be seen what the return of live music will do, not to mention the return of some of these older MySpace-era acts like a potential sixth Paramore album or the long-awaited My Chemical Romance reunion tour. It is evident that more artists will dabble in the genre and that pop-punk will continue to incorporate hip-hop, electronic, pop, indie, and other genres. It’s anyone’s guess how long this boom will last. And when it’s over, pop-punk will fade back underground to discover its punk roots, until something comes along and makes it go viral again.