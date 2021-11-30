Members Of Joyce Manor & Shinobu Form New Band Fuss, Share Jeff Rosenstock-Produced Debut Single

Bob Vielma, bassist for the San Jose indie rock band Shinobu, has formed a new group. Vielma sings and plays bass for the brand-new power trio Fuss, which also features Joyce Manor guitarist Chase Knobbe and Nick Aguilar, a drummer who’s been in bands like Slaughterhouse and Mike Watt’s Missingmen. Early next year, Fuss will release their debut album We’re Not Alone, which they recorded with producer Jeff Rosenstock.

Rosenstock recorded We’re Not Alone on an eight-track reel-to-reel tape in a warehouse, and the album reportedly clocks in at 16 minutes. Rosenstock sings backup on one song and plays horns on another. Lead single “Teriyaki Dinner (Grown Ass Man Pt. II)” is a fired-up slice of tuneful, bouncy pop-punk with a downbeat and self-deprecating edge. Check it out below.

<a href="https://phatnphunky.bandcamp.com/album/were-not-alone">We're Not Alone by Fuss</a>

We’re Not Alone is out 1/14 on Phat ‘N’ Phunky Records.