Members Of Joyce Manor & Shinobu Form New Band Fuss, Share Jeff Rosenstock-Produced Debut Single

New Music November 30, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Members Of Joyce Manor & Shinobu Form New Band Fuss, Share Jeff Rosenstock-Produced Debut Single

New Music November 30, 2021 10:56 AM By Tom Breihan

Bob Vielma, bassist for the San Jose indie rock band Shinobu, has formed a new group. Vielma sings and plays bass for the brand-new power trio Fuss, which also features Joyce Manor guitarist Chase Knobbe and Nick Aguilar, a drummer who’s been in bands like Slaughterhouse and Mike Watt’s Missingmen. Early next year, Fuss will release their debut album We’re Not Alone, which they recorded with producer Jeff Rosenstock.

Rosenstock recorded We’re Not Alone on an eight-track reel-to-reel tape in a warehouse, and the album reportedly clocks in at 16 minutes. Rosenstock sings backup on one song and plays horns on another. Lead single “Teriyaki Dinner (Grown Ass Man Pt. II)” is a fired-up slice of tuneful, bouncy pop-punk with a downbeat and self-deprecating edge. Check it out below.

We’re Not Alone is out 1/14 on Phat ‘N’ Phunky Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    5 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest