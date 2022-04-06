ScHoolboy Q – “Soccer Dad”

New Music April 6, 2022 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Back in August, ScHoolboy Q previewed four new tracks from an upcoming project, which featured a collab with Rico Nasty. Now, ScHoolboy is back with a brand-new single, his first new material since 2019’s CrasH Talk. The Los Angeles rapper’s new track is called “Soccer Dad,” and it’s available to hear below.

Earlier in the week, ScHoolboy previewed the horn-filled track on social media. The brief clip featured him setting listeners up for a new era: “Now here we go again / Before I had a fam, was mapping out / Everything I wanted, earned what I planned.” He adds: “You p***y n***** know about my body / Caught my second wind / Quit actin’ like me and my crew of n***** ain’t bring the rappers in.”

Listen to “Soccer Dad” in full below.

