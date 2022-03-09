Despite its extremely indie-rocking sound, “Anti-glory” hinges on a repeated command to “dance!” A statement from the band:

We wrote “Anti-glory” almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal. The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friends’ bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.

Watch the “Anti-glory” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anti-glory”

02 “Beautiful Song”

03 “Live And Ski”

04 “BogBog1”

05 “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)”

06 “The Fall Of Horsegirl”

07 “Option 8”

08 “World Of Pots And Pans”

09 “The Guitar Is Dead 3”

10 “Homage to Birdnoculars”

11 “Billy”

Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 on Matador.