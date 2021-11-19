The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Long before it got a proper release, “Life Of The Party” had a long and loud history, and that history played into the way the world received it. Kanye West and André 3000 recorded the song for West’s Donda, but it was initially left off of the album because André didn’t want his verses bleeped and West didn’t want any cursing on the record. But then Drake, who catches a subliminal on one of West’s verses, leaked the song anyway, and the song appeared on the Donda stem player. The song itself has 18 credited songwriters — including Pusha T, former Clipse guest-verse scene-stealer Ab-Liva, and former Diddy-video comic relief Fonzworth Bentley — which just makes the whole thing more complicated. But now that “Life Of The Party” gets to exist out in the world — in a non-bleeped version, even — it’s easier to receive it as what it is. It’s a lovely piece of music.



“Life Of The Party” works better than almost anything on the proper version of Donda. Kanye West deserves some credit for that. His verses are fairly locked-in, and even if West is still prone to rant about his neighbor Drake or whatever, he still gets some lines off: “The paparazzi never really got what my angle is/ They treat my married life like some type of entanglement.” If West had the idea to end the song with a throat-lump sample of DMX on an amusement-park ride with his daughter, he deserves credit for that, too. But the life of “Life Of The Party” is André’s long, discursive, meditative verse. He’s full of stories and asides — sex with a teenage tutor, itchy blades of grass against his back, questions about his parents’ marital decisions. But it’s really just one hugely important rapper bonding with another, finding common ground in total emptiness after the loss of their mothers. It’s enough to remind you to call yours. —Tom