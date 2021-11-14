Stream Kanye West’s Deluxe Edition Of Donda With 5 New Tracks Including The André 3000 Collab “Life Of The Party”

New Music November 14, 2021 8:36 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Kanye West’s Deluxe Edition Of Donda With 5 New Tracks Including The André 3000 Collab “Life Of The Party”

New Music November 14, 2021 8:36 PM By Chris DeVille

At the end of August, after more than a month of feverish hype and stadium-sized listening parties, Kanye West released his Donda album. It was long. Now it’s longer. The deluxe edition of Donda is here.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

The expanded version of the already-bloated LP sprinkles five more tracks throughout the tracklist — which has been completely re-sequenced — bringing the grand total to 32 over two hours and 11 minutes. Most noteworthy among the new adds is “Life Of The Party,” Kanye’s much-hyped collab with André 3000. There are also sequels to his Young Thug collab “Remote Control” (now with Kid Cudi as well) and the Conway The Machine/Westside Gunn link-up “Keep My Spirit Alive” (which adds KayCyy to the mix). The other two new songs are “Never Abandon Your Family” and “Up From The Ashes.”

The full behemoth album is available to stream below, but I’ve gone ahead and included the isolated “Life Of The Party” first. You’re welcome!

Donda (Deluxe) is out now on Def Jam.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    3 days ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest