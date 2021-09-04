André 3000 Releases Statement About Kanye’s Leaked Drake Diss Track

“Life Of The Party,” the Donda outtake that Drake leaked yesterday in which Kanye West appears to take some shots at Drake, opens with a lengthy verse from André 3000 about his late mother. In a new statement, Three Stacks comments on the whole Drake/Kanye situation, saying he had no idea that the Drake diss was going be on the track and claiming that the song was left off of Donda because of Kanye’s recent anti-profanity stance:

A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.

The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.