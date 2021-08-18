The cachet is off the charts! The prestige is out of control! I am drowning in illustriousness just reading about it — it being Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s award-winning 1985 breakthrough novel White Noise, tentatively titled Wheat Germ, which stars Baumbach’s Marriage Story star Adam Driver and his longtime partner/collaborator Greta Gerwig. That loud noise you hear in the distance is the predestined avalanche of discourse and, should the involved parties manage not to completely blow through the decades of critical goodwill they’ve collectively accumulated, acclaim. And the Netflix project is only getting more eminently respectable with the addition of André 3000.

Yes, the legendary OutKast rapper and actor has joined the cast of Baumbach’s movie in an as yet unidentified role, as reported by the Cleveland Scene and confirmed by Pitchfork. Wheat Germ/White Noise is filming in Cleveland, and Three Stacks has been spotted around town lately, sometimes brandishing a flute.

André’s most recent film role was in Claire Denis’ High Life in 2018; the following year, he appeared in Jason Segel’s TV show Dispatches From Elsewhere. He also has an upcoming role in First Cow director Kelly Reichardt’s next A24 movie Showing Up.