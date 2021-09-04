Drake Leaks Unreleased Kanye West Song “Life Of The Party” Dissing Drake
Drake and Kanye West reignited their cold-war feud in the lead-up to their respective new albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. Drake took some lyrical shots at Kanye; Kanye talked shit to Drake in a group chat with Pusha T and doxxed Drake’s home address. And yesterday, Pitchfork points out, the saga continued when Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West track dissing Drake.
On “Life Of The Party,” a Donda outtake featuring a rare André 3000 verse, Kanye raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit … Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/ Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.'”
Kanye previewed “Life Of The Party” listening party in Las Vegas, but Drake broadcast the full studio version during his guest DJ mix on SiriusXM yesterday. Listen to an unofficial rip of “Life Of The Party” from Drake’s mix below.
UPDATE: André 3000 has released a new statement about his involvement in the track.