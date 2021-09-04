Drake Leaks Unreleased Kanye West Song “Life Of The Party” Dissing Drake

Drake and Kanye West reignited their cold-war feud in the lead-up to their respective new albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. Drake took some lyrical shots at Kanye; Kanye talked shit to Drake in a group chat with Pusha T and doxxed Drake’s home address. And yesterday, Pitchfork points out, the saga continued when Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West track dissing Drake.

On “Life Of The Party,” a Donda outtake featuring a rare André 3000 verse, Kanye raps, “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit … Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/ Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.'”