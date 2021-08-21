Kanye Responds To Drake Diss With Joker Meme, Promises “You Will Never Recover”

Brad Barket/Getty Images

News August 21, 2021 5:11 PM By Peter Helman

As Kanye West’s new album Donda keeps getting delayed, there’s been some speculation that Kanye is trying to line up the release date with Drake’s long-delayed Certified Lover Boy, which Drake has said will be out by the end of the summer, recreating his infamous 2007 “clash of the titans” release date battle with 50 Cent.

Today, Drake seemingly commented on the rumors and reignited his years-old feud with Kanye West in a verse on Trippie Redd’s new song “Betrayal,” rapping, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

Kanye noticed. Today, he posted a screenshot of a group chat on Instagram. Kanye added Drake’s old nemesis Pusha T to the thread, sent an image of the Joker, and warned Drake, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” Is Kanye West having his Joker arc?

