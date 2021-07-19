Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

Footage of Kanye West in the studio playing new music for Tyler, The Creator emerged Saturday. Later that day, Kanye apparently held another listening session with Kevin Durant and Justin Laboy in Las Vegas — where Kanye also sat courtside with Ice Cube at Cube’s BIG3 basketball event. Laboy emerged from the listening session with lots of Twitter hyperbole about a new Kanye album supposedly out this week. This would be his first studio album since 2019’s Jesus Is King, as well as his first since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, and the first his ill-conceived presidential campaign. (His most recent tweet is from the day after Election Day last November teasing another run in 2024.)

Laboy, an Instagram star who now hosts the late-night talk show Respectfully Justin on Revolt TV, had a lot to say about Kanye’s new album, most importantly that it exists and is out this week. According to Laboy, “The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again.” He says the music had NBA superstar Durant — the second Brooklyn Net to encounter Kanye this summer after James Harden sat with him at Paris Fashion Week — was inspired to get up and dance. Laboy also indicated that Lil Baby — who was also with Kanye and Harden in Paris — is on the album. This would make sense given that Kanye and Lil Baby recorded together in Wyoming last summer; the session went down after Kanye complained he couldn’t get Lil Baby to return his calls, to which Baby publicly responded that nobody had informed him Kanye was making contact.

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song 🧐 that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

UPDATE: Kanye threw a listening party for the new album Sunday at Church LV in Las Vegas. Photographer Nigel D shared observations from the session: It appears to be Kanye’s long-gestating Donda project, named for his late mother. (One interlude apparently features a woman saying the name “Donda” repeatedly.) It is another God-focused album, but it includes profanity and supposedly a variety of sounds, not just gospel-oriented beats. One song reportedly features Kanye trading bars with Pusha T. Other reports suggest Playboi Carti, Westside Gunn, and Baby Keem are on the album. So is Travis Scott, but it’s unclear if that means last year’s “Wash Us In The Blood” is on there. Here’s an alleged snippet of the song with Baby Keem:

Here is a snippet of the Baby Keem song on Kanye West’s new album 😯 pic.twitter.com/FbqXbgyk3A — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS6) July 19, 2021

UPDATE 2: Just after Kanye’s label Def Jam vaguely confirmed that something is afoot, a larger listening session at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been announced for 8PM ET this Thursday, July 22. This certainly lends some credence to the idea that Donda is dropping this Friday, though prior Kanye release events have not typically been followed by the album materializing on schedule.

YZY SZN — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) July 19, 2021

Kanye West Presents Donda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/roOpcV9Kwf — SAINT (@saint) July 19, 2021

We’ve reached out to Kanye’s publicist for further details. In the meantime, check out Laboy and Nigel’s tweets on the subject below.

Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless✌🏾 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing. Shit was crazy. Ok I’m really out this time ✌🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

ITS about to be a #YeezyEra A season only lasts a couple months. The man changed the sound of music on this project. #Respectfully https://t.co/pDlYVBrZFe pic.twitter.com/NOVRTibaBV — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/baaL9fHKOv — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

REAL ONES KNOW 🙏🏾 https://t.co/XLtsSVo2h6 — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

LETS ARGUE 🗣🗣🗣 His name is @kanyewest & this new album he’s dropping this week is a classic.. DONT @ ME #Respectfully pic.twitter.com/ZTcsYyPB6d — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT 🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

Line outside of Kanye's listening session . pic.twitter.com/sNyMnbJs0N — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Yooooooo this new Kanye album is fire… pic.twitter.com/QQ8GVa7Mg7 — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Yes a gospel album with Lil Baby https://t.co/v9JimbmXjU — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Kanye slipped up and let a few B****es slide. You could see him rush to lower the music 😂 https://t.co/PBw10wPsoQ — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

It is all about God but has various sounds. https://t.co/OnwBo8eiyV — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

So they took phones of course. Was about 10 feet from Kanye while Usher sat across from me. Came out with a full mask and gloves. Took off one glove to control the laptop and play music. — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

So for the first song they had 4 young prodigies play pianos in the center. Featured some audio from his mother I believe. — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

Then he had a track with Lil Baby and I was ready to party. The music is still centered on God but there is a variety in sounds. Some slow, some trap, etc. Some songs could be played in a church, some in a club. pic.twitter.com/FuFHkR1Mje — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

So I think they had a lot members of the church there. So he has this track where the chorus goes "I know God breathed on this." Had a banging beat you wouldn't expect from a gospel song. Had the church folks turnt 😂. pic.twitter.com/7tzuXOHfNX — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

I like the versatility on the album. There was some tracks I wanted to scream run that back for but security might have Jazzy Jeff'd me. pic.twitter.com/sSSWot8Ycx — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

I though the album would have no expletives. But there are some B's and N's. So Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B's were flying because we were I'm a church. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZAsgvsUtQK — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

The album is really about having faith in God and overcoming adversity. Kanye speaks on personal struggles and struggles others face. Positive messages that you can turn up to. — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2021

How weird wild it be if Ice Cube — who caught flack for associating with Kanye’s pal Donald Trump last year — was on the new Kanye LP? Relatedly: When was the last time a new Kanye album lived up to the hype? And after all of his non-musical activities of the last few years, can you bring yourself to care?