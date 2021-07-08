Lil Baby & James Harden Searched By Paris Police, Lil Baby Arrested For Drug Possession

James Harden’s monumentally stacked Brooklyn Nets were hoping to be playing in the NBA Finals right now, but they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks two rounds ago. The upside for Harden is that he was able to attend Paris Fashion Week with his good friend Lil Baby instead. Except maybe the upside is now a downside, given today’s altercation with local authorities.

After arriving in France fresh off their attendance at 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July white party in the Hamptons, Harden and Lil Baby had been on quite the adventure: socializing with Kanye West in his latest designer mask, running into an army of paparazzi while looking extremely dazed. But as NBC News reports, their vacation was interrupted today when local police stopped and searched the famous friends, leading to Lil Baby’s arrest for drug possession. TMZ reports that the drugs in question were 20 grams of marijuana, as well as paraphernalia.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to NBC that Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, has been detained along with one other person. Harden was not arrested — either he wasn’t carrying drugs, or the police heard about his Thin Blue Line facemask. Footage of Lil Baby in police custody while Harden looks on nearby has been circulating social media. Find that video and other documentation of their trip below.

Bravo à la police française 🤦🏾‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

james harden and lil baby lookin at kanye is sending me 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oYBQAyjbQZ — Nel (@blocbustachanel) July 8, 2021

Lil Baby and James Harden out in Paris pic.twitter.com/Oq8Daqze4w — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 8, 2021

Harden, who has stayed tied in with the rap world throughout his career, had a hand in Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s recent collaborative album The Voice Of The Heroes. Last month he shared this statement on his involvement:

From the beginning I’ve had a passion for basketball, and music has always went hand and hand with it. Its drives me on the daily to continue to be the best at what I do, to always strive for more. I see that same passion in Lil Baby & Lil Durk and can honestly I say Im a true fan. The initial idea was to get the two together to make a few songs. But with their work ethic and undeniable talent here we are. From late nights in my studio in Houston, the two of them being by my side as I transitioned from Houston to New York it was truly an honor to watch them in their element. Countless hours in the studio watching them create was an absolute privilege to say the least. They put the same work & dedication into their craft as I do. Leaving all night studio sessions going straight to practice with the songs they made gave me a new found motivation. The Voice & The Hero two killers at the top of their game the collaboration only seemed right. I just hope the same impact they have on me, they have on world

We’ve reached out to a representative for Lil Baby for an update on his situation.