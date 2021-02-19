Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

News February 19, 2021 4:08 PM By Peter Helman

Kimye are officially over: Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West after seven years of marriage, TMZ reports. She’s asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

TMZ’s sources say that the divorce is “as amicable as a divorce can be.” Kanye is reportedly fine with the joint custody arrangement, neither party is contesting their prenup, and they’re close to to reaching a property settlement agreement.

Their marriage has seemingly been on the rocks since the bizarre rally for Kanye’s presidential campaign in South Carolina last summer, after which he took shots at the Kardashian/Jenner clan on Twitter. This is Kim’s third divorce and Kanye’s first.

