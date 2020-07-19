Kanye West Holds Bizarre, Combative “Rally” In Charleston

Kanye West held an event in Charleston, SC on Sunday afternoon. It was purportedly a “rally” for his probably nonexistent presidential campaign, even though the deadline to file as an independent candidate on the ballot in the state of South Carolina has already passed. It took place at the Exquis Event Center and news of the event trickled out the night before it happened. All attendees were apparently asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form and were asked to wear a mask.

The event was live-streamed through local news stations. West took the stage shortly after 5PM EST and spoke for more than an hour, often in a bizarre and combative tone. He was flanked by security guards and wore a camouflage bulletproof vest, and he had 2020 shaved into his head. He fielded questions from the audience, bringing them up on stage alongside him. He did not have a microphone and repeatedly got mad at the audience when they made noise, saying that “moving forward, we will be in rooms with acoustics.”

He shouted about conspiracy theories, many similar to the views he espoused in his recent Forbes interview. He jumped around from topic to topic with seemingly little internal logic. He talked about socialism, plastic surgery, and his addiction to Percocet. He talked about targeted social media advertising and the non-Black ownership of cultural institutions like the NBA and Universal Music. He said that he has a 132 IQ and that he once “went to the hospital because my brain was too big for my skull.”

He talked a lot about abortion. At one point, he burst into tears and screamed, saying that his mother almost got an abortion. He recounted a story about when he almost had a girlfriend take Plan B. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world,” he said. Later on, he said: “In 2020 abortion should be legal, but the option of ‘maximum increase’ should be available. ‘Maximum increase’ is everyone who has a baby gets a million dollars.”

He talked about Harriet Tubman: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.” At various points, he brought up George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, and Steve Jobs. “Democrats ain’t do shit for blacks,” he said. “The most racist thing ever said out loud is that if Kanye West runs for president, it would split the Black vote.”

Toward the end of the conference, he yelled at one of the audience members and accused them of being from TMZ, then ordered them to be removed from the venue by security. For his last audience question, he was asked to clarify his Harriet Tubman comment and about his stance on homosexuality. “I am not going to pacify you with things that I don’t believe in, but I will not put laws on things that you do believe in,” he said in a long-winded response. “I am not that kind of Christian.”

On Saturday, West tweeted and quickly deleted an announcement for an album called DONDA, which is supposedly coming this Friday (7/24).

A stream of the Charleston event is below

Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020