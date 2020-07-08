Kanye West Disavows Donald Trump & Comes Out As Anti-Vaxxer In Wild Interview About Presidential Platform

This past weekend, Kanye West announced that he’s running for president. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned this, but West now says that he’s attempting to win the office this year. This means he’s running against his friend Donald Trump, a man who he was still enthusiastically supporting as recently as April. In an extremely strange new interview with Forbes, West affirms that he no longer supports Trump. He also claims that he had COVID-19, says that he believes vaccinations are evil, and states at least a few things about his presidential platform.

On Trump, West says, “I’m taking the red hat off with this interview… It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” But West also says a few things about his Trump support. He makes one statement that seems like pure Trump praise: “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.” And he also says why he started wearing the MAGA hat in the first place: “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

But West is not a fan of Joe Biden, Trump’s presumed Democratic opponent: “Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

On vaccines, West says this:

It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them.

West seems to think that the answer to the COVID-19 pandemic is prayer: “It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad.”

West also claims that he suffered from COVID himself: “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Then he laughs.

As far as his presidential platform, West says that he’s running under a new political party that he’s calling the Birthday Party: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” His running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

West outlines a few political positions in the interview. In his estimation, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” He doesn’t believe in the death penalty. He thinks there should be prayer in schools. One of his main priorities is chemicals: “In our deodorant, in our toothpaste, there are chemicals that affect our ability to be of service to God.” He’s still developing his positions on foreign policy and taxes. He loves China.

West also says that the White House should be run like Wakanda, the fictional African technocracy depicted in the movie Black Panther:

Like in the movie, in Wakanda, when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.

There is a lot more in this interview, and you can read it all here.