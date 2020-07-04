Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, Elon Musk Endorses

At the 2015 VMAs, seemingly on the fly, Kanye West announced plans to run for president in 2020. A lot has changed since then — including Kanye loudly throwing his support behind Donald Trump’s presidency — but it seems he’s back on the 2020 campaign train. Tonight, on Independence Day, he tweeted that he’s running for president this year. What’s more, Elon Musk, who just had Kanye over to his house the other day, has offered his endorsement.

Kanye’s tweet announcing his presidential bid reads as follows: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION.” Musk, the tech billionaire who also happens to have a family with Grimes, replied, “You have my full support!”

As recently as this past April, Kanye said he planned to vote for Trump this year. He has posed for photos with Trump multiple times since the 2016 election, rocked a MAGA hat more than a few times, and embraced a wing of Christianity that has statistically been staunch in its support of Trump. Yet he also recently appeared at a police brutality protest in Chicago, suggesting he may not be as down with Trump’s agenda as he once professed to be.

Or maybe this is just a way to draw votes away from Joe Biden? Or maybe it’s Kanye being as spontaneous as ever? Let’s see how this plays out.