Grimes & Elon Musk Have A Baby Boy Named X Æ A-12

Grimes and Elon Musk are parents now. Grimes announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January. Last night, she and her billionaire tech guy/part-time SoundCloud producer boyfriend Musk welcomed a baby boy into the world. The kid is Grimes’ first; Musk reportedly has five sons from his previous marriage. Musk tweeted that both Grimes and the baby are “all good.” He also posted a picture of himself holding the baby.

When asked the baby’s name, Musk tweeted that the kid is named X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Maybe he’s joking? Musk also posted a picture of the kid with Instagram-filter face tattoos. Perhaps he’s just a funny, funny guy.

Thanks :) Never too young for some ink haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

But let’s proceed under the assumption that the baby really is named X Æ A-12 Musk — which, given the people involved, seems entirely plausible. (Bloomberg reports that Musk put two of his Bel Air houses up for sale yesterday after tweeting that he was planning to sell “almost all physical possessions” and “own no house.”) Here’s a thought experiment: Would you trade lives, right now, with X Æ A-12 Musk? On the one hand: Glamorous billionaire parents, your entire life ahead of you. On the other hand: Everything else.