Oh Boy, Elon Musk Made An EDM Song Called “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe”

We, as a culture, have made the terrible decision to deify ruthless capitalist weirdo businessmen, and we get what we deserve. In this case, what we deserve is an EDM track called “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe,” made by a car executive who seems to be going through a deep and profound midlife crisis.

This morning, Tesla CEO and elaborate Grimes accessory Elon Musk was dropped his new banger “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” on the SoundCloud page of his own Emo G Records. This is the second Emo G recording; the first was a 2019 Auto-Tuned rap named “RIP Harambe.”

“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” definitely sounds like a song that a 48-year-old billionaire might make if he was dating Grimes. On Twitter, Musk has shared some truly ghastly photos of himself in the studio and claimed that he “wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals” himself. Those lyrics are: “Don’t doubt your vibe/ Because it’s true/ Don’t doubt your vibe/ Because it’s you.” He wrote that himself! The cover art is a Tesla Cybertruk orbiting Mars. Take a deep breath, steel yourself, and give it a listen below.

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Releasing soon on Emo G Records! — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Be … cause … it’s … true — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

😅 this song is hard — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Be … cause … it’s … you — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!! — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Honestly, though, this is probably a better use of Musk’s time and energy than coming up with even-dumber ideas to disrupt public transportation.