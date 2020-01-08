Grimes Announces Pregnancy With Instagram Photo

Grimes spent many years creating her upcoming album Miss Anthropocene. Turns out lately she’s also been creating life — not the artificial intelligence that has long fascinated her, but a real-deal old-fashioned human baby.

Yes, Grimes is pregnant. She confirmed as much with an Instagram post today. The NSFW photo by Eli Russell Linnetz depicts her topless, revealing her pregnant abdomen with a digitally superimposed embryo. She posted the same photo along with a censored version to Twitter. In an Instagram comment, she confirmed she is expecting:

I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!

Grimes also replied to the comment, “omg queen of securing elons coin forreal” — an allusion to her romantic partnership with Elon Musk — by writing, “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.”

So there you have it. Claire Boucher is having a baby. Congrats!

UPDATE: Grimes has deleted the fully nude photo from her Instagram and replaced it with the censored version. “Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it 😮,” she wrote in the caption. Both versions remain up on Twitter.