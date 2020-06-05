Kanye West Joins Police Brutality Protests In Chicago

In the past few weeks, there has been a whole lot of speculation about how Kanye West, confirmed Trump supporter and official billionaire, felt about the state of the world. We have some encouraging news on that front. Yesterday, the same day that Forbes declared West the highest-paid musician of 2020, TMZ reported that West had donated a total of two million dollars to the families and legal teams of police and vigilante murder victims George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. West also created a 529 savings plan to cover the full college tuition of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna. And it turns out that West was out in the streets of Chicago protesting yesterday.

As TMZ reports, West joined Chicago public school students yesterday to protest Floyd’s murder and to demand that Chicago public schools cancel their contract with the notorious Chicago police department. West, who wore a hoodie and a face mask, never spoke at the protests, and he reportedly left after less than 30 minutes. But he was still there, and people caught videos of him. You can see evidence below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Kanye West has joined the protest 💪 pic.twitter.com/IYQArgwJdM — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 5, 2020

Kanye West joins the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Chicago He also reportedly donated $2M to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd and set up a college fund for Floyd's daughter Gianna 🙏🏾 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/zH1uhXbJDF — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 5, 2020

Kanye was at the South Side Chicago protest briefly, in a black hoodie and face mask, and never formally spoke to the crowd. Organizers never mentioned him by name but earlier referenced a “special guest”

who had called yesterday asking to join a protest. pic.twitter.com/aeGNZ8w6q6 — Grace Hauck (@grace_hauck) June 5, 2020

West has been to protests before — Occupy Wall Street in 2011, the March For Our Lives in 2018. These did not stop him from becoming a Trump supporter. But people can be right about some things and wrong about others.