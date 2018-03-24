March For Our Lives: Ariana Grande Sings In DC, Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon In NYC

Thousands of gun violence protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. today for the March For Our Lives’ Rally. The brave survivors of last month’s Parkland school shooting organized this demonstration, sparking 800 sister marches worldwide.

Musicians are using this opportunity to speak out about gun reform, including Ariana Grande, Common, Andra Day, Miley Cyrus, Vic Mensa, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ben Platt, all of whom supported the cause with rousing performances for D.C. participants.

Miranda and Platt performed their new charity single “Found/Tonight” and Grande sang “Be Alright” from her 2016 hit album, Dangerous Woman, as marchers danced and sang along. After the performance, Parkland students joined her on stage for a group hug and selfie session.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attended the D.C. rally as well with their daughter North.

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Paul McCartney attended the march in New York wearing a shirt that said, “We can end gun violence.” McCartney told CNN that the issue is of personal importance because he lost “one of his best friends,” John Lennon, to gun violence. “This is what we can do, so I’m here to do it,” he said.

Taylor Swift, who typically reserves her platform for cat videos and squad shout-outs, shared a rare political message via Instagram with a post that reads, “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.” Many have taken note of Swift’s silence surrounding the last Presidential election, some have even accused her of promoting non-inclusive “White Feminism,” so this staunch public statement came as a surprise.

Elsewhere, Michael Stipe shared a teaser for his new protest song, “Future, If Future,” to honor the march.

On the opposing side, Killer Mike of Run The Jewels has defended gun ownership in a video from the NRA.