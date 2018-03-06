Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Number Ones
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Julia Gray
@juliagrayok
Read more from jigray95
Credit:
Rachel Cabitt
Band To Watch
Band To Watch: THICK
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Credit:
GODLIS
Yo La Tengo – “For You Too”
In our
interview
with Yo La Tengo last month, bassist James McNew described the creation of their forthcoming fifteenth album as somewhat of a fluke,…
Julia Gray
|
February 27, 2018 - 10:00 am
Bon Iver’s Manager Releases Congressional Campaign Ad Soundtracked By “Wisconsin”
Bon Iver's fellow Wisconsinite and manager, Kyle Frenette, recently announced he will be running for Congress. His election would unseat Republican Sean Duffy, the current…
Julia Gray
|
February 22, 2018 - 5:03 pm
Code Orange – “only1(the hard way)”
Last month Pittsburgh hardcore punk rockers Code Orange shared their first single since releasing their explosive third album,
Forever
, in 2017. The track, titled "
Only
…
Julia Gray
|
February 22, 2018 - 4:01 pm
Credit:
Jeff Kravitz / Getty
The Weeknd Helped Oprah Avoid An Awkward Conversation With Leonardo DiCaprio
If you've consumed online media in the last week, chances are you've seen pictures from Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party. What's missing from its coverage,…
Julia Gray
|
February 22, 2018 - 3:38 pm
Credit:
Jean Sweep
Premiere
Lizzie Loveless – “You Don’t Know”
Lizzie Lieberson is 1/4 of our 2012
Band To Watch
TEEN. The New York outfit's most recent group effort, a fairly candid
music video
for…
Julia Gray
|
February 22, 2018 - 9:36 am
Mind Over Mirrors – “Zeitgebers”
Jaime Fennelly leads Mind Over Mirrors, the cosmic project comprising Jim Becker (Iron and Wine, Califone) on violin, Janet Beveridge Bean (Freakwater, Eleventh Dream Day)…
Julia Gray
|
February 21, 2018 - 12:05 pm
Caroline Says – “I Tried”
Austin-based Caroline Says, real name Caroline Sallee, peppers a little bossa nova into her typical folk stylings today with her latest single, but the melancholic…
Julia Gray
|
February 20, 2018 - 3:00 pm
Stream Hurry
Every Little Thought
Philly-based trio Hurry released their last full-length album,
Guided Meditation
, back in 2016. Today they share the follow-up,
Every Little Thought
, along with a video…
Julia Gray
|
February 20, 2018 - 2:30 pm
American Association Of Suicidology Names Andrew W.K. Person Of The Year
Stereogum sweetheart, virtuoso, and positivity purveyor Andrew W.K. has been named Person of the Year by the American Association of Suicidology for his relentlessly uplifting…
Julia Gray
|
February 20, 2018 - 2:18 pm
Margo Price – “A Little Pain” Video
Margo Price's fantastic
All American Made
came in second place on our
10 Best Country Albums Of 2017
list. Today she shares Mike Dempsey and…
Julia Gray
|
February 20, 2018 - 11:42 am
Premiere
Bush Tetras – “Red Heavy”
New York City post-punk outfit Bush Tetras emerged on the scene in 1979, crafting paranoid grooves that occasionally flirted with a pop-centric mainstream. Though their…
Julia Gray
|
February 16, 2018 - 10:11 am
Premiere
Buzzy Lee – “Coolhand” (Prod. Nicolas Jaar)
Buzzy Lee is LA-based singer Sasha Spielberg, daughter of Steven, but her impressive pop project doesn't need a famous-dad endorsement. Today she shares "Coolhand," the…
Julia Gray
|
February 16, 2018 - 9:35 am
Credit:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jordi Vidal/Redferns
Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck Form New Band Arthur Buck
In a situation that is surprisingly not the plot of a buddy comedy flick, Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck have formed a band after running…
Julia Gray
|
February 15, 2018 - 11:41 am
POLIÇA & s t a r g a z e – “Speaking Of Ghost”
Synthy post-punks Poliça have teamed up with the contemporary orchestra s t a r g a z e for a collaborative album called
Music For
…
Julia Gray
|
February 14, 2018 - 11:44 am
More Posts »
Comments from Julia Gray
Am I being punk'd
0
|
October 5, 2017
on
Real Estate – “In Time”
Am I being punk'd
0
|
October 5, 2017
on
Watch Fall Out Boy’s Commercial For Their Bluetooth Fidget Spinner
I'm so happy about this
0
|
September 14, 2017
on
Slothrust – “Sex And Candy” (Marcy Playground Cover)
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter.
An error has occurred.
Submit
Heavy Rotation
All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
In Case You Missed It
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel