Julia Gray

Read more from jigray95

THICK-Rachel-Cabitt-1-1519923256
Credit: Rachel Cabitt

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray | March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Yo La Tengo
Credit: GODLIS

Yo La Tengo – “For You Too”

In our interview with Yo La Tengo last month, bassist James McNew described the creation of their forthcoming fifteenth album as somewhat of a fluke,…
Julia Gray | February 27, 2018 - 10:00 am
Screen-Shot-2018-02-22-at-4.50.44-PM-1519336287

Bon Iver’s Manager Releases Congressional Campaign Ad Soundtracked By “Wisconsin”

Bon Iver's fellow Wisconsinite and manager, Kyle Frenette, recently announced he will be running for Congress. His election would unseat Republican Sean Duffy, the current…
Julia Gray | February 22, 2018 - 5:03 pm
unnamed-1-1519323638

Code Orange – “only1(the hard way)”

Last month Pittsburgh hardcore punk rockers Code Orange shared their first single since releasing their explosive third album, Forever, in 2017. The track, titled "Only
Julia Gray | February 22, 2018 - 4:01 pm
Oprah & Leonardo
Credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The Weeknd Helped Oprah Avoid An Awkward Conversation With Leonardo DiCaprio

If you've consumed online media in the last week, chances are you've seen pictures from Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party. What's missing from its coverage,…
Julia Gray | February 22, 2018 - 3:38 pm
Lizzie Loveless
Credit: Jean Sweep

Premiere

Lizzie Loveless – “You Don’t Know”

Lizzie Lieberson is 1/4 of our 2012 Band To Watch TEEN. The New York outfit's most recent group effort, a fairly candid music video for…
Julia Gray | February 22, 2018 - 9:36 am
Screen-Shot-2018-01-28-at-10.55.03-PM-1517198603-640x641-1519159263

Mind Over Mirrors – “Zeitgebers”

Jaime Fennelly leads Mind Over Mirrors, the cosmic project comprising Jim Becker (Iron and Wine, Califone) on violin, Janet Beveridge Bean (Freakwater, Eleventh Dream Day)…
Julia Gray | February 21, 2018 - 12:05 pm
Caroline Says

Caroline Says – “I Tried”

Austin-based Caroline Says, real name Caroline Sallee, peppers a little bossa nova into her typical folk stylings today with her latest single, but the melancholic…
Julia Gray | February 20, 2018 - 3:00 pm
unnamed-4-1519151275

Stream Hurry Every Little Thought

Philly-based trio Hurry released their last full-length album, Guided Meditation, back in 2016. Today they share the follow-up, Every Little Thought, along with a video…
Julia Gray | February 20, 2018 - 2:30 pm
unnamed-1-1519153204

American Association Of Suicidology Names Andrew W.K. Person Of The Year

Stereogum sweetheart, virtuoso, and positivity purveyor Andrew W.K. has been named Person of the Year by the American Association of Suicidology for his relentlessly uplifting…
Julia Gray | February 20, 2018 - 2:18 pm
unnamed-1519144457

Margo Price – “A Little Pain” Video

Margo Price's fantastic All American Made came in second place on our 10 Best Country Albums Of 2017 list. Today she shares Mike Dempsey and…
Julia Gray | February 20, 2018 - 11:42 am
Bush Tetras - Take The Fall

Premiere

Bush Tetras – “Red Heavy”

New York City post-punk outfit Bush Tetras emerged on the scene in 1979, crafting paranoid grooves that occasionally flirted with a pop-centric mainstream. Though their…
Julia Gray | February 16, 2018 - 10:11 am
FCL235_BuzzyLee_Paint_CoverArt_3000x3000_300dpi_FA_3-1518721557

Premiere

Buzzy Lee – “Coolhand” (Prod. Nicolas Jaar)

Buzzy Lee is LA-based singer Sasha Spielberg, daughter of Steven, but her impressive pop project doesn't need a famous-dad endorsement. Today she shares "Coolhand," the…
Julia Gray | February 16, 2018 - 9:35 am
arthurbuckcompos-1518712607
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck Form New Band Arthur Buck

In a situation that is surprisingly not the plot of a buddy comedy flick, Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck have formed a band after running…
Julia Gray | February 15, 2018 - 11:41 am
POLICA-s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e-album-art-1510073472-640x640-1518552684

POLIÇA & s t a r g a z e – “Speaking Of Ghost”

Synthy post-punks Poliça have teamed up with the contemporary orchestra s t a r g a z e for a collaborative album called Music For
Julia Gray | February 14, 2018 - 11:44 am
More Posts »

Comments from Julia Gray

Am I being punk'd
0 |
October 5, 2017 on Real Estate – “In Time”
Am I being punk'd
0 |
October 5, 2017 on Watch Fall Out Boy’s Commercial For Their Bluetooth Fidget Spinner
I'm so happy about this
0 |
September 14, 2017 on Slothrust – “Sex And Candy” (Marcy Playground Cover)

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 