Killer Mike Defends Gun Owners In New NRA Video

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike spoke out about his support of gun ownership in a video from the NRA released on Thursday, as Pitchfork points out. “You’re not woke! You can’t continue to be the lackey,” he tells NRATV host and guns rights activist Colion Noir, referring to anti-gun protesters. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

Throughout the interview, Mike criticizes performative allyship, “Why are your allies not fighting our other fights?” He quotes an NRA spokesperson, “The tears of white mothers are like ratings.” “End Racism” is written across the front of his shirt.

Mike later asserts that his family is “not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does.” Last week he warned his children against participating in the anti-gun student walkouts, “I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you. If you walk out that school, walk out my house.'”

The rapper also mentions his involvement with community meetings against gun violence, “If there is a table to be sat at, the gun owner needs to be there.” While he claims to “try and see a problem from all perspectives,” Killer Mike holds his pro-gun position. Watch the full video below.