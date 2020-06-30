Kanye West has released a new song called “Wash Us In The Blood.” It features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr. Dre, which might mean that Dre produced his forthcoming album God’s Country. Rumors of the album’s existence started popping up last month. This specific track was mentioned in a GQ feature that was published in April. It’s the first single that West has released from his Jesus Is King follow-up. The track comes attached to a music video by Arthur Yafa, which includes footage from the protests that have taken place across the country in the last month.

Last week, West started using his Twitter account for the first time in a few months to announce a collaboration with the Gap and also teased a Kids See Ghosts animated series. While he was sharing those he also teased the imminent release of “Wash Us In The Blood,” and here it is.

Listen and watch below.

“Wash Us In The Blood” is out now.