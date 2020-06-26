Back in 2018, Kanye West teamed up with longtime collaborator Kid Cudi to form a duo called Kids See Ghosts, and they released a self-titled album as part of West’s Wyoming blitz of seven-song records. Kids See Ghosts are apparently not done, and they have moved into other realms. Today — the same day that West announced that he will, at long last, launch a new brand with the Gap — West has also unveiled the first trailer for a forthcoming Kids See Ghosts animated series.

Right now, we don’t have too many details on the new series Kids See Ghosts. But we do know who’s responsible for it: Takashi Murakami, the Japanese pop artist who previously did the cover art for both West’s Graduation album and the Kids See Ghosts LP. Judging by the preview, the series will look a lot like the Graduation cover. West will provide the voice of a character named Kanye Bear — the same bear from his first three album covers. (In the trailer, Kanye Bear doesn’t talk; he just screams and grunts.) Cudi will play Kid Fox. Cudi and William J. Sullivan are credited with the show’s sound design.

Judging by the trailer, this will be pretty trippy, and kids will literally see ghosts. Kanye Bear and Kid Fox seem to be grade-school friends, and their story will involve interdimensional portals, giant monsters, and a robot tree lady who transforms into a futuristic airplane. Check it out below.

We don’t yet know when the Kids See Ghosts series will be out or how it’ll be available, though there are certainly plenty of streaming services that would love to have it. (Last year, Cudi announced a Netflix animated series called Entergalactic, but this seems to be a different thing.) But this seems to be part of a huge Kanye West blitz for today. On Twitter this morning, West tweeted that today is the “West Day Ever” and that he’ll unveil multiple projects, including a “Dr. Dre version” of his 2019 gospel-rap album Jesus Is King.