Kid Cudi Announces New Album, Animated Netflix Series

In the future, all albums will be Netflix series. Over the weekend, Sturgill Simpson announced his new Netflix anime and companion album of the same name, Sound & Fury. Today, Kid Cudi announced a similar project: a new album and an accompanying Netflix series. Entergalatic will be the soundtrack to his new adult animated program, of which he is the writer, executive producer, and star.

The show will “follow a young man on his journey to discover love,” according to the Netflix press release. Ian Edelmen, who worked with Cudi on How To Make It In America, will also executive produce and write. Kenya Barris of Black-ish is another executive producer on the show.

This isn’t the only news of Cudi’s return to the small screen post-How To Make It In America. Soon, Cudi will star in Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s new HBO series We Are Who We Are.

The Entergalatic LP will be Kid Cudi’s first solo album since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. Last year, he and Kanye West dropped their joint album Kids See Ghosts.