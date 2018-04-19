Kanye West just shared the release date for two new albums.

According to Kanye’s prolific, newly reactivated Twitter account, the follow-up to 2016’s The Life Of Pablo will be out 6/1. (Yes, that’s the same day as Father John Misty’s new album. As commenter inthedeadofknight points out, “That’s a lot of ego being simultaneously squirted into the universe.”) Kanye adds that the album only contains seven songs, though who knows how long those songs may be. Maybe Wyoming brings out the prog-rocker in him, same as Hawaii?

The following Friday, 6/8, Kanye will release a collaborative album with Kid Cudi. It’s a self-titled album under the name Kids See Ghost. You may recall that Kanye and his former protege Cudi briefly clashed during Kanye’s meltdown period in late 2016 but had made peace by the following autumn.

Kanye is in the midst of tweeting all this out right now, so we’ll be sure to update as new information arises.

I guess Foot Locker was right! And so was Kanye: “today will be the greatest day so far. Life keeps getting better and better.”

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

UPDATE: Kanye took to Twitter to tease two more albums by Pusha T and Teyana Taylor in May and June, respectively.