Watch Kanye West Join Kid Cudi In Chicago

Last year, Kid Cudi made one of his first public appearances since checking himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges at Kanye West’s show in Sacramento. Two days later, Kanye was hospitalized following a mental breakdown. And last night, Kanye returned to the stage for the first time since that show at Kid Cudi’s concert in Chicago. They performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1″ together, and you can watch below.

They both look really happy! After that brief moment where they were feuding, Kanye and Cudi have gotten close again, and earlier this year, the two rappers were reportedly in Japan working on a new collaborative project. Hopefully they’re taking good care of each other.