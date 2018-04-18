Kanye Is Sharing His New Philosophy “Book” As A Tweetstorm Right Now

CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kanye West is back on Twitter, so you know what that means: Stories about what Kanye West tweets! Since the beginning of the week, West has been tweeting vague platitudes and stray thoughts like “distraction is the enemy of vision,” which ya #MCM loves to quote-tweet with some banal repartee. Today, though, he’s been going longer (thanks for the 280 characters, Twitter!), and he’s pulled in something he said in an interview last week.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote earlier today. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

The book he’s referencing, of course, is his philosophy book, which he said was called Break The Simulation. And, if West is to be believed, it will be tweeted out whenever he feels like it. Here’s the beginning:

There will undoubtedly be more here. Keep up!

