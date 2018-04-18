Kanye Is Sharing His New Philosophy “Book” As A Tweetstorm Right Now

Kanye West is back on Twitter, so you know what that means: Stories about what Kanye West tweets! Since the beginning of the week, West has been tweeting vague platitudes and stray thoughts like “distraction is the enemy of vision,” which ya #MCM loves to quote-tweet with some banal repartee. Today, though, he’s been going longer (thanks for the 280 characters, Twitter!), and he’s pulled in something he said in an interview last week.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote earlier today. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

The book he’s referencing, of course, is his philosophy book, which he said was called Break The Simulation. And, if West is to be believed, it will be tweeted out whenever he feels like it. Here’s the beginning:

when you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I don't believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

You will be a drop of water with the ocean as your army. If you move out of fear than your on your own. Then it's just you and the money and the countless people you have to lie to and manipulate to build a man made path that will never lead to true happiness. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

in life, we are all trained actors. When we're born we're ourselves and then one of the first things we're thought is how to act. If you see a kid screaming at a restaurant because he feels something and can't express himself in a conventional manner — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

everyone will say he needs to learn how to act. At home parental acting classes are one of the first steps to us loosing who we really are to "the simulation". Parents are our first acting coaches. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

me and my friend Anthony Schiller always ask questions about time. Is time linear? I recently did an interview where I placed a high value on time. Everything means nothing until you make it something. You are your validator. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

There's love stories. Pain happiness. It's 3 dementional. There's taste touch sound. It's the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

There will undoubtedly be more here. Keep up!